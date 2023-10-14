Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 552,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 164,289 shares.The stock last traded at $17.04 and had previously closed at $17.08.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

