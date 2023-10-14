Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Select Sands Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 million during the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 12.23%.

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

