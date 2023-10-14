Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.18

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 27143853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LABU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

