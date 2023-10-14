Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$19.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resverlogix Company Profile

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

