Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 57.6% in September

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the September 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TELNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TELNY

Telenor ASA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 62.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4084 per share. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.