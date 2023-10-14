Personal Group (LON:PGH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $168.00

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 168 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.08), with a volume of 8869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.15).

Personal Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.88 million, a PE ratio of -830.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.78.

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,000.00%.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

