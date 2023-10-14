GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.61

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.61 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 88744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.07).

GRC International Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.92. The stock has a market cap of £6.47 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

GRC International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRC International Group plc offers various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification and related topics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GRC International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRC International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.