Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.75

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.75 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 61.60 ($0.75), with a volume of 25025772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.04).

Mobico Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £389.95 million, a PE ratio of -138.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.97.

Get Mobico Group alerts:

Mobico Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Mobico Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -652.17%.

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobico Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobico Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.