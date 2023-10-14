Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.60

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02), with a volume of 4389896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Safestyle UK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.77. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 million, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Phil Joyner purchased 117,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £15,331.16 ($18,765.19). In related news, insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £15,400 ($18,849.45). Also, insider Phil Joyner purchased 117,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £15,331.16 ($18,765.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 307,932 shares of company stock worth $3,623,116. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, installation, and maintenance of windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company provides domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It offers its products through a network of sales branches and installation depots.

