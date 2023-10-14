Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in September

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Codan Stock Performance

Codan stock opened at C$4.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.49. Codan has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$5.16.

Get Codan alerts:

Codan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.