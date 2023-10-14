New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.05

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108.05 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.36).

New Star Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.12 million, a P/E ratio of -478.26 and a beta of 0.26.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

