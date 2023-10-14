Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.00

Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.59), with a volume of 119027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.61).
Naked Wines Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.88. The stock has a market cap of £36.19 million, a P/E ratio of -212.61, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Jack Pailing acquired 14,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £9,744.80 ($11,927.54). Corporate insiders own 11.69% of the company’s stock.
About Naked Wines
Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.
