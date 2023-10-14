Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.30

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.30 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 229323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.20 ($0.72).

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £108.17 million, a P/E ratio of -174.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.71.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

