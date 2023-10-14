Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.30

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.30 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 229323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.20 ($0.72).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on PDL
Petra Diamonds Stock Down 4.8 %
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petra Diamonds
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.