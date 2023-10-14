Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Short Interest Up 174.3% in September

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,400 shares, a growth of 174.3% from the September 15th total of 207,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Know Labs by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Know Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Know Labs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Know Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Know Labs by 957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 139,469 shares in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Know Labs Price Performance

Shares of KNW opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.84. Know Labs has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

About Know Labs

Know Labs ( NYSEAMERICAN:KNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06).

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.

