Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Reaches New 52-Week High at $337.00

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 337 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 322 ($3.94), with a volume of 251185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.50 ($3.95).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 6,363.64%.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
