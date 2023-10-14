Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,700 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the September 15th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Skyworth Group Price Performance
Shares of Skyworth Group stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Skyworth Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.
Skyworth Group Company Profile
