Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Up 170.8% in September

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the September 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of ASGI stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
