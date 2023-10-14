Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Up 170.8% in September

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the September 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ASGI stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 211,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 60,718 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 31,539 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 403,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

