Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 180.4% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Aenza S.A.A. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AENZ opened at $2.05 on Friday. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile
Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for highways with tolls, Lima Metro, a sewage treatment plant in Lima, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.
