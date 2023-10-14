Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Declines By 59.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the September 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $21.48 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

