Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 173.9% in September

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance

INSI opened at $14.72 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

