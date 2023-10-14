Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 173.9% in September

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance
INSI opened at $14.72 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.
Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Select Income Fund
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.