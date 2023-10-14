Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $403.00

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $403.00, but opened at $420.09. Atrion shares last traded at $420.09, with a volume of 268 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $702.77 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.99 and its 200-day moving average is $536.84.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $43.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Atrion by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atrion by 24.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

