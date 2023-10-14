Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF opened at $1.65 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Get Thunderbird Entertainment Group alerts:

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.