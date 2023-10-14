Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF opened at $1.65 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
