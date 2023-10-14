First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

First Busey Stock Down 2.0 %

First Busey stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). First Busey had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,850 shares of company stock worth $504,856 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 102,760.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,287,000 after buying an additional 279,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,797,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Busey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Busey by 48.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,656,000 after buying an additional 498,963 shares during the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

