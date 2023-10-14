StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.04 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $194,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

