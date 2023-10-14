Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CZR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

