Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Tiger Brands Stock Performance

TBLMY stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Tiger Brands has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

About Tiger Brands

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.