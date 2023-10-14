Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Update

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,028,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 7,887,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,877,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Tencent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Investec upgraded Tencent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Tencent Stock Performance

Shares of Tencent stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.38. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 33.72%. Analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

