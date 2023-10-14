Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a $63.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Fortinet stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

