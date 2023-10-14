Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2023

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Symrise Trading Up 0.5 %

SYIEY opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. Symrise has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYIEY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYIEY

Symrise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.