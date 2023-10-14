Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Symrise Trading Up 0.5 %

SYIEY opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. Symrise has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYIEY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

