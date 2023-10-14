TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in September

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 470,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 650,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,706.0 days.
TIS Stock Performance
Shares of TISNF stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. TIS has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $23.02.
About TIS
