TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in September

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 470,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 650,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,706.0 days.

TIS Stock Performance

Shares of TISNF stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. TIS has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

