Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Down 58.6% in September

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 44.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.