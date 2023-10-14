Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Expands By 22.6%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Suzuki Motor Trading Down 3.3 %
OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $155.36 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $118.49 and a one year high of $175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.83.
About Suzuki Motor
