Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Expands By 22.6%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Suzuki Motor Trading Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $155.36 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $118.49 and a one year high of $175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.83.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

