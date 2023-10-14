Ethereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $186.02 billion and $4.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,546.85 or 0.05757772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00034240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024626 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,256,371 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

