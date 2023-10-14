XYO (XYO) Market Cap Achieves $39.09 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $39.09 million and approximately $335,628.05 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00013492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,868.78 or 1.00012439 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00290738 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $337,134.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.