BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $800.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $814.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $764.83.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $627.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $547.59 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

