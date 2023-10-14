QUASA (QUA) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $133,381.79 and $1,684.08 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0011313 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,684.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

