Sherwin-Williams (SHW) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the "Specialty Chemicals" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sherwin-Williams to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sherwin-Williams has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sherwin-Williams’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sherwin-Williams $22.96 billion $2.02 billion 27.41 Sherwin-Williams Competitors $4.00 billion $289.35 million -3.01

Dividends

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Sherwin-Williams is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 92.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sherwin-Williams 10.20% 83.63% 11.47% Sherwin-Williams Competitors -29.98% -29.35% -4.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sherwin-Williams and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sherwin-Williams 0 6 12 0 2.67 Sherwin-Williams Competitors 876 3603 4643 39 2.42

Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus target price of $281.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.93%. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 44.44%. Given Sherwin-Williams’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sherwin-Williams has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment supplies a portfolio of branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in the North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

