Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) versus Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Financial Contrast

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Semtech and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 1 10 0 2.91 Canaan 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Semtech currently has a consensus price target of $35.85, indicating a potential upside of 63.53%. Canaan has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than Semtech.

This table compares Semtech and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech -53.62% 2.94% 0.90% Canaan -77.30% -43.95% -37.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semtech and Canaan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $756.53 million 1.86 $61.38 million ($6.87) -3.19 Canaan $634.88 million 0.48 $70.51 million ($1.49) -1.21

Canaan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semtech. Semtech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Semtech has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, it provides switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging related products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in Asia- Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

