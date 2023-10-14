Comparing Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) & Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) and Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global-e Online and Deliveroo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $409.05 million 14.15 -$195.40 million ($1.07) -32.93 Deliveroo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deliveroo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global-e Online.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

59.2% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global-e Online and Deliveroo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -34.58% -18.57% -15.25% Deliveroo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global-e Online and Deliveroo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 1 9 0 2.90 Deliveroo 1 1 4 0 2.50

Global-e Online presently has a consensus target price of $46.10, suggesting a potential upside of 30.85%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Deliveroo.

Summary

Global-e Online beats Deliveroo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Deliveroo

(Get Free Report)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

