Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several research analysts have commented on WBX shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Wallbox from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Wallbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBX

Wallbox Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $2.34 on Friday. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wallbox

(Get Free Report

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.