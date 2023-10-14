Brokerages Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target at $29.22

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

FYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 37,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $573,495.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,355,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,688,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders bought 624,122 shares of company stock worth $9,278,985. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

FYBR opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

