LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $34.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

