Analysts Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Target Price at $3.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

NKTR stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 349.75%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 339,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,159,000 after buying an additional 3,477,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after buying an additional 2,559,732 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 16,230,216 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,327,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.