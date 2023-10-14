LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $198,819,110.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,194,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,204,925.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.03. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.04 million. LegalZoom.com had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

