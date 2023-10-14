Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.87. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 146.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

In other news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $135,210.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at $341,992.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,137 shares of company stock valued at $180,833 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 81.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 78.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 67.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nikola by 67.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,250,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,231 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

See Also

