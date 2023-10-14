Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.04

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 454888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

