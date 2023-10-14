The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 42.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 75,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

