The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE GUT opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.