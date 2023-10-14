FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Daniella Turenshine Sells 4,201 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $25,290.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FIGS alerts:

On Friday, September 29th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,970.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $78,498.20.

On Monday, August 7th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $29,617.05.

FIGS Trading Up 0.3 %

FIGS stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIGS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 376.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 75.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.