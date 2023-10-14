Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 5,956 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.21% of Stratasys worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stratasys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $779.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

